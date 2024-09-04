TCS+ | How Betway parent Super Group profits from Workday solutions

Super Group, the New York-listed parent of Betway and other online betting brands, has achieved significant gains in efficiency and productivity through its partnership with Workday, the cloud-based enterprise software company.

The company has deployed Workday’s software, and Neil Greybe, its human resources information systems manager, tells TechCentral’s TCS+ business technology show about how it has derived significant value from the investment – including in improved consistency, simplification, integration, prioritisation and change management.

Greybe is joined on this episode of TCS+ by Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley, who expands on the relationship between the two companies.

In the discussion, the two chat about:

Greybe’s role at Super Group and the company’s focus areas;

Workday’s presence in South Africa and its strategic priorities for this market;

The vision and strategy for Workday, and how that ties in with the Changemakers theme of this series of TCS+ interviews with Workday and its clients;

Greybe’s top priorities in his role at Super Group, and how these tie in with the role technology can play in supporting and growing the business;

Super Group’s relationship with Workday and how the company uses the software in its day-to-day operations;

The value that Super Group has derived from its investment in Workday; and

Workday’s role as a “trusted adviser” to its clients, including Super Group.

