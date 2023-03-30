De Ruyter agrees to testify in parliament

André de Ruyter, the former CEO of state-owned power utility Eskom who said the organisation was riddled with corruption, has agreed to appear before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts and also present a written submission.

He will be asked about corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at Eskom, the committee said in an e-mailed statement. A date for the meeting hasn’t been set yet.

De Ruyter said in a television interview in February that Eskom was losing about R1-billion/month due to corruption and theft, with the help of people linked to the ANC. A day later, Eskom announced that De Ruyter would leave the company with immediate effect. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP