Koos Bekker offloads R3.4-billion in Prosus shares

A family trust linked to Naspers chairman Koos Bekker has offloaded the euro equivalent of R3.4-billion in Naspers’s Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus, according to a regulatory filing.

Prosus told shareholders late on Wednesday that Bekker, through the trust, acquired the shares as a consequence of owning Naspers N ordinary shares during the listing of Prosus in Amsterdam in September 2019.

“Not having sold any Naspers or Prosus shares since 2013, during 24-28 March 2023 the family trust sold a parcel of Prosus shares to fund building operations at hotels in various countries in which the family trust has an interest,” Prosus said.

Bekker is a former CEO of Naspers who oversaw its internationalisation, including its acquisition early on of a strategic stake in China’s Tencent Holdings, which turned into one of the most successful investments in corporate history.

The Bekker family trust continues to retain all its Naspers shares and three quarters of its total interest in Prosus that it had prior to this week’s disposal of Prosus shares. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media