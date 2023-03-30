Alpheus Mangale is new Seacom CEO

Seacom has appointed Alpheus Mangale, a former head of IT at Standard Bank, as its new CEO, replacing Oliver Fortuin in the role.

Mangale, who “resigned with immediate effect” from Standard Bank in mid-2022 following a series of IT outages that embarrassed the financial services giant, will take the reins from Fortuin on 1 April. He is also a former senior executive at MTN Group, where he headed the telecommunications group’s enterprise services arm in South Africa.

He will work alongside Fortuin during a three-month handover period “to ensure a smooth leadership transition”, Seacom said in a statement on Thursday.

“I look forward to continuing to drive the strategy that has set the company on becoming a pan-African converged telecommunications organisation,” Mangale said in a statement.

Mangale spent 16 years at Dimension Data, including as chief technology officer and chief operating officer. He also previously led Cisco in South Africa and was chief enterprise officer at MTN South Africa.

Seacom chairman, Remgro’s Pieter Uys, said he and the Seacom board are “delighted” that Mangale is joining the company.

“We are confident, given his track record, knowledge and experience in this operating environment, that Alpheus is precisely the right person to lead the business at this juncture. The board and I look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic objectives”. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media