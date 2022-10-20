Deliver personalised experiences that delight your customers

With so many disparate communication channels, meaningful customer engagements have become fractured and disrupted.

With customer experience being key in growing modern businesses, this poses a serious challenge for businesses.

The solution is Telviva One, a cloud-based service that seamlessly synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat in one platform.

In addition, open APIs mean that Telviva One works together with your Google or Microsoft contacts books and calendars, and also integrates with your CRM system, enabling businesses to provide a truly authentic and personal customer experience.

What’s more, businesses joining Telviva benefit from being part of South Africa’s largest cloud free-call community (with over 70 000 users across 2 500 sites) as well as highly competitive call rates to other numbers — helping reduce call costs by up to 40%.

So, whether you run an SMME or a multinational enterprise, your staff now have a single synchronised communication platform they need to deliver stellar customer service.