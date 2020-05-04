DFA to expand into Zimbabwe after securing operating licence there - TechCentral

DFA to expand into Zimbabwe after securing operating licence there

Remgro-controlled fibre operator Dark Fibre Africa has become the first telecommunications provider in 10 years to be granted an operating licence in Zimbabwe, paving the way for the company to build a network there.

The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, or Potraz, has awarded DFA an Internet access provider “class B” licence following a proof of concept.

“The licence paves the way for fully fledged operations in the country and will allow DFA to build a nationwide network for the provision of licensed telecoms services,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

DFA group CEO Thinus Mulder said the company has “favoured a measured approach in our expansion to nations outside of South Africa”.

“We believe in the potential of Zimbabwe’s telecoms industry and therefore we have identified it as a good place to invest.”

DFA Zimbabwe CEO Simon Chimutsotso said the company used the licensing period to deploy more resources to get an understanding of market needs, build internal capabilities and improve its business model.

In South Africa, the company has deployed some 13 000km of ducting infrastructure in metros, secondary cities and smaller towns. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media