Evolving digital workspaces: aligning ambitions with strategy

At a time when many South African companies are well under way on their digital transformation journeys, organisations must adapt to evolving needs and changing work environments.

According to a recent study, the way we work, collaborate and handle information has transformed significantly in recent years, with more people working remotely or on the go. This digital revolution brings about exciting opportunities for efficiency, collaboration and innovation.

The workplace landscape has shifted, and it’s essential for your organisation to align its digital ambitions with its workspace strategy. According to Gartner, this alignment includes:

Infrastructure modernisation : Identifying and prioritising projects to enhance operational fitness. This might involve updating your current print infrastructure and transitioning from on-premises collaboration and productivity tools to new work hub suites, such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace.

: Identifying and prioritising projects to enhance operational fitness. This might involve updating your current print infrastructure and transitioning from on-premises collaboration and productivity tools to new work hub suites, such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace. New ways of working : Enabling agile approaches to foster collaboration and drive innovation.

: Enabling agile approaches to foster collaboration and drive innovation. Digital transformation: Embracing transformation as a vehicle to explore new markets, launch innovative products and expand your reach.

In this ever-evolving environment, employee experience is a crucial factor, and it’s equally important to address emerging security challenges and emphasise environmental responsibility.

Seizing opportunities in the evolving workspace

Let’s explore some compelling facts that highlight the opportunities your organisation can seize when you evolve your workspace and workflows:

97% of decision makers consider process automation crucial for digital transformation.

78% of workers welcome automation tools to reduce mundane tasks.

38% of companies report losing market share due to data breaches.

Implementing cloud print is on the horizon for 75% of companies by 2024, a significant increase from 55% in 2021.

Embracing a sustainability strategy can impact operational profits by as much as 60%.

By 2025, 60% of infrastructure deployed in medium to large organisations will support cloud-based printing.

So, how can we address these evolving needs with our managed print and automation services (MP&AS)? The market trends speak for themselves. To maintain operational fitness, ensure a seamless employee experience and future-proof your organisation, an optimised print infrastructure is key.

Here’s how an optimised print infrastructure addresses these priorities:

Document management and workflow automation : Your print infrastructure empowers employees to transition from physical to digital effortlessly. It streamlines document management, reducing manual administrative work, boosting productivity and enhancing the workplace experience.

: Your print infrastructure empowers employees to transition from physical to digital effortlessly. It streamlines document management, reducing manual administrative work, boosting productivity and enhancing the workplace experience. Cloud printing : A cloud-based infrastructure paves the way for future automation and cost reduction, and lightens the load on IT departments.

: A cloud-based infrastructure paves the way for future automation and cost reduction, and lightens the load on IT departments. Security : Cloud-based solutions enable secure printing from any device, eliminating the need for on-site servers and data centres. Plus, they’re always up to date with the latest security and performance enhancements.

: Cloud-based solutions enable secure printing from any device, eliminating the need for on-site servers and data centres. Plus, they’re always up to date with the latest security and performance enhancements. Sustainability: Intelligent print devices minimise environmental impact through energy efficiency and resource conservation.

As we continue our digital transformation journeys, it is evident that the evolving workspace and changing work environments demand a strategic shift in approach. In this dynamic landscape, the role of MP&AS emerges as a key strategy and makes a compelling case for evolving your workspace and workflows through an optimised print infrastructure.

Those who lead the change at work will find themselves well-prepared to seize the opportunities of this evolving workspace, fostering innovation and staying ahead in the digital era.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of about US$16-billion.

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment Through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future. For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.