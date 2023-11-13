Paratus South Africa inaugurates vendor-neutral teleport

Representing Paratus Group’s largest investment in South Africa to date and built to serve sub-Saharan Africa, the newly constructed Paratus South Africa teleport – the Goedehoop Teleport in Doornkloof, Pretoria – has entered the final stages of completion.

As the country’s newest vendor-neutral teleport facility, the Paratus Teleport has been designed to greatly enhance non-terrestrial communications across all key connectivity pillars – namely, telecommunications, backhaul, data centre and satellite – by providing satellite solutions and colocation services to not only its customers, but also other satellite operators. The opening of this teleport will be another key initiative in Paratus Group’s mission to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and service.

MD of Paratus South Africa Kallie Carlsen says the timing of the launch is crucial as satellite communication is playing an increasingly important role in keeping businesses connected in Africa. “We can ensure uninterrupted services of our satellite solutions and colocation services through our robust infrastructure design, which is essential for any business that depends on real-time transactional data, such as the retail and financial sectors, especially when power supply is erratic.

“We have expanded the services we offer not only to the seven African countries where we have operational teams, but also to a further 28 countries on the continent to whom we provide satellite services. We offer an unequalled service across the entire region.”

Paratus South Africa provides end-to-end management and the group’s core network allows connectivity to and from multiple countries via terrestrial and subsea fibre routes. The Goedehoop Teleport provides resilient fibre routes to data centres in South Africa while also greatly strengthening its diverse offering of cutting-edge satellite communications services.

Built to world-class specifications, the Goedehoop Teleport is a next-generation facility that has been constructed to service future needs for reliable teleport connectivity and colocation services in South Africa and into Africa. It boasts extensive security – including perimeter and zoned electric fencing, CCTV and thermal monitoring, as well as biometric access control at all entry points.

Impressive footprint

Access to the facility is by appointment only. It has diverse north and south fibre routes; true A&B intra-resilient UPSes (uninterrupted power supplies); monitored A&B cabinet PDUs (power distribution units) backed by 90 hours of generator autonomy; fire suppression; and world-class HVAC systems.

Carlsen adds: “This teleport’s quality is attributable to our hard work and dedication, and we are excited to launch it. The fact that we are also offering colocation services to other satellite operators shows our commitment and our expertise in building world-class infrastructure. We are eager to provide our customers with better connectivity and to relocate the entire Paratus South Afirca head office and warehouse to the Goedehoop campus within the next 18 months.”

From a start-up 20 years ago, Paratus is now a major telco infrastructure provider with an impressive footprint across Africa. Owning its own infrastructure, building expert teams in seven southern African countries, serving customers across the countries and providing a seamless quality network service have been the cornerstones of the group’s success. Paratus also has points of presence in the US, the UK and Europe, and provides VSAT services to more than 35 African countries. Paratus is the appointed landing partner of the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, built and owns the CLS in Swakopmund and manages the facility; and Paratus has built four of its own data centre facilities in three African countries.

Carlsen concludes: “Goedehoop is a major investment for Paratus. Its importance cannot be overstated as it makes our offering in the region unequalled and confirms our innate strength for always providing high quality connectivity.”

About Paratus

Paratus is Africa’s quality network. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across Africa. Paratus is managed by a passionate and professional operational team in seven African countries – Angola, Botswana, the DRC, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia – and the business’s extended network provides a satellite connectivity-focused service in more than 35 African countries to a magnitude of customer satellite connections across Africa. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in the UK, Europe and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. By understanding the unique opportunities that Africa offers businesses and individuals to break boundaries and to connect without limits, Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media