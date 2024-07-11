Donald Trump to address major bitcoin event

Donald Trump will speak at a bitcoin conference later this month, according to the event’s organisers, an address that would highlight his growing embrace of the cryptocurrency industry.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is due to deliver his speech on 27 July on the main stage of the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, the organisers said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The former president has increasingly highlighted btcoin on the campaign trail.

The crypto sector is trying to bolster candidates seen as favourable to digital assets

He met with some miners of the digital asset last month and in a subsequent post on his Truth Social account said bitcoin mining may be “our last line of defence against a CBDC”, referring to a central bank digital currency. He added that he wants all remaining bitcoin to be “MADE IN THE USA!!!”

The crypto sector is trying to bolster candidates seen as favourable to digital assets, including through substantial donations to the Fairshake political action committee. That’s part of the industry’s push-back after a regulatory clampdown spearheaded by the Securities and Exchange Commission. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP