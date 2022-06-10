Don’t play catch up, back up

CIOs require backup solutions that are simple, secure, cost-effective and, most importantly, work seamlessly with existing applications and virtual machines. Critical data will continue to propel business, and protecting this data is a must. Eighty percent of small and mid-sized businesses have experienced downtime caused by data loss, losing almost US$100 000/event.

Maintaining a backup strategy for data is necessary to keep data safe, regardless of what happens to a server. Network or disk failures, viruses or physical damage to hardware can corrupt data, making it unreadable or unusable. Having a way to get data back is crucial to disaster recovery.

TrueNAS from iXsystems protects business-critical applications and VMs, enabling business operations to quickly resume after any data disaster, ensuring business continuity, saving valuable time, and reducing data storage total cost of ownership. TrueNAS is a unified storage array that is available in hybrid and all-flash configurations that deliver a comprehensive feature set and capacities up to 10.5 petabytes.

Visit www.rahisystems.com/contact-us for more information

Storing various types and sizes of data can be as varied in cost. Based on the storage needs for each business environment, the types and cost of data storage will fluctuate. To work with this range of storage needs and costs, iXsystems has different storage solutions.

TrueNAS all-flash storage arrays provide an ideal unified data store for the flash-centric data centre. Every hybrid system and the all-flash TrueNAS system use TrueCache technology to provide blazing-fast I/O performance while providing high levels of throughput and consistent sub-millisecond latencies. Decades of experience in hardware design and open-source project development positions iXsystems to deliver unparalleled innovative, and highly reliable and cost-effective enterprise storage solutions. TrueNAS also benefits from the extensive feedback and testing from the open-source community that we have built around the open-source FreeNAS project.

Open source

The TrueNAS family of enterprise storage appliances ensure seamless hardware and software quality control backed by an exhaustive system burn-in process. TrueNAS can be customised with any combination of enterprise hard disk drives or solid-state drives, based on performance and capacity requirements.

TrueNAS is the only enterprise storage solution on the market that provides an open source-driven stack with no artificial limits on performance or capacity. The powerful features of corruption prevention, variable block sizes, Intelligent Storage Optimisation, snapshots, replication, vendor certification, and flash I/O acceleration result in exceptional value.

Deploying a TrueNAS enterprise storage array lets you reduce the storage cost for both physical and virtual deployments. With TrueNAS there are no compromises.

Visit www.rahisystems.com/contact-us for more information.

About Rahi

Rahi Systems is a global IT solutions provider, systems integrator and value-added reseller, specialising in the design, integration and fulfilment of data centres, cloud computing, enterprise campus IT, UC/AV communication systems, professional and managed services, and global services. Rahi has offices in 26 countries and the capability to provide IT solutions in over 160 countries worldwide — through Importer of Record Services (IoR), Rahi has the ability to build and deploy large-scale projects in hard-to-service countries such as Brazil, China, India, Turkey and many others. With its global footprint, efficient team, and strong vendor relationships, Rahi can serve all kinds of technology needs anywhere in the world.

Global locations include the US, Canada, India, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia and Mexico.