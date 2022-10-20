DRS rebrands as CYBER1 Solutions South Africa

Local security solutions provider Dynamic Recovery Solutions (DRS) is excited to announce it has rebranded and will now be known as CYBER1 Solutions South Africa.

This announcement is in keeping with the global growth plans of its multinational holding company, Stockholm-based, CYBER1 group, as it expands its footprint and aligns subsidiaries under one, cohesive brand.

DRS was established in 1997 and during that time has enjoyed solid growth. In 2015 the company was acquired by top international cybersecurity advisory and solutions group, CYBER1. The corporation also holds Professional Technologies (ProTec), one of Kenya’s leading network security and management solutions, as well as Cognosec Dubai, a leading and trusted multinational cybersecurity specialist.

Three strong businesses will together be rebranded as CYBER1 Solutions this year

Those three strong businesses will together be rebranded as CYBER1 Solutions this year, which highlights the group’s commitment to cross-border collaboration and eliminates confusion where services are delivered internationally out of a particular region.

The rebranding will take place across Africa and the Middle East and will leverage the organisation’s decades of proven security expertise, research and best-in-class technologies. This combination will enable the organisation to focus on achieving outcomes that enable partners and customers to secure their businesses and data assets.

The group’s strategy remains the same – to collaborate closely with customers and support them across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Vivian Gevers, chief operations officer, says complexity is fuelling massive challenges for cybersecurity practitioners around the world. By working together, we can share knowledge and expertise and tackle cybersecurity with a services approach that delivers proven outcomes in line with business objectives.

Record year

“We enjoyed a record year last year, due to the support of all our valued customers,” says Gevers “As one, consolidated, multinational brand, we are positioned for further growth and expansion into new markets.”

Gevers says this expansion includes the formalising of a new satellite office in London to support not only South African and African customers expanding into the UK, but European customers seeking the cost advantages of rand-based SOC services and cybersecurity skills out of South Africa. In addition, the company’s Middle East office has recently established an office in India and also has plans to expand into Saudi-Arabia and Qatar.

Customer relationships and service delivery remain at the heart of everything we do, and core to all our operations.

“It is a very exciting time for us as we continually strive to help customers navigate today’s evolving threat landscape and fight increasingly sophisticated and determined adversaries. Our new brand shines the spotlight on the fact that facing today’s cyber security challenges together can only produce better, more effective outcomes than trying to protect our most valuable assets alone,” says Gevers.