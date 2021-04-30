DStv adds YouTube to its top-end PVR - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group, continuing its strategy of cooperating with competitors in the hope of keeping its own customers sweet, on Friday said it has added YouTube to its high-end DStv Explora Ultra personal video recorder (PVR) decoder.

The addition of the Google-owned YouTube to the platform comes after MultiChoice last year launched the Explora Ultra, offering its own DStv and Showmax streaming services along with rival services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The new PVR offers what MultiChoice calls a “Discovery And Launch” or Dial protocol that allows viewers to play YouTube videos from another device like a smartphone directly onto the TV without first pairing the devices. This makes it easier to watch shared or archived content from a secondary device of choice, the broadcaster said in a statement.

“All that is required to view YouTube content via the decoder is an active DStv subscription, access fee and a high-speed and stable Internet connection,” the company said. “There is no separate subscription required — customers can easily view YouTube as they would on any other Internet-connected device.”

“The addition of YouTube to the Explora Ultra builds on DStv’s ambition to be a one-stop video entertainment hub, giving our customers more convenience and choice to access local and international content on a single device,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi in the statement.

In a related development, MultiChoice has announced that it has launched its own channel on YouTube. Called “Oh Snack!”, it will offer a weekly “what to watch” guide. It will be available from June. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media