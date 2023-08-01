DStv launches Extra Stream

MultiChoice has taken the wraps off DStv Extra Stream, a new feature that gives subscribers an additional streaming option to a mobile device – for a fee.

The move comes after the pay-television broadcaster last year cracked down on rampant password sharing, controversially limiting the number of concurrent streams to just one device at a time. Extra Stream gives subscribers – whether to DStv satellite or streaming content bouquets – access to one additional stream with their subscription.

But consumers will have to dig a little deeper to pay for it – and the fees for streaming and satellite customers are different.

The Extra Stream is mobile only, meaning it can only be used on a mobile device…

“In the same way you can add content to your subscription (like Add movies or Add Indian), you can now add an Extra Stream, too. The Extra Stream is mobile only, meaning it can only be used on a mobile device (mobile phone, laptop, or monitor connected to a PC or a tablet),” the company explained in an FAQ published on its website on Tuesday.

It did not say what the image quality of the additional stream will be, but presumably it will be the maximum available — currently 1080p.

“The addition of an Extra Stream to your subscription allows you to increase the number of devices on which your subscription can be viewed at the same time – and allows streaming on two devices at the same time. In other words, concurrent viewing increases by one when you add an Extra Stream),” it said.

Extra Stream

“By adding an Extra Stream to your subscription, you can stream on two devices at the same time. You can stream on two mobile devices at the same time, or stream on one TV and one mobile device. You can, however, not stream to two TVs at the same time.”

Satellite customers (those with a decoder) can currently watch on two devices at a time (one via the decoder, and a second via streaming). By adding an Extra Stream to their subscription, viewers can stream on two devices at the same time.

“The content on your Extra Stream is linked to your subscription and use of it, also linked to your subscription. If your subscription is disconnected for any reason, your Extra Stream is also disconnected,” the company said.

Customers may only add a maximum of one Extra Stream per active DStv subscription. It is now available on the entry-level DStv EasyView subscription bouquet. It is also not available to business customers.

As for pricing, DStv has not made the figures available on its website. However, according to TechCentral’s calculations, DStv Premium streaming subscribers will pay R100 more per month for Extra Stream, while satellite subscribers will have to cough up R199/month more. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media