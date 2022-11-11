DStv Streama turns your TV into an entertainment hub

MultiChoice recently launched the DStv Streama to give customers a platform for all their entertainment in one place. The device gives customers the ability to stream their favourite shows from various apps, including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, SuperSport and People’s Weather.

The DStv Streama is a digital TV box that connects to the Internet and a TV. This turns any compatible TV into a smart TV. The device offers user-friendly menus that allow customers to access a variety of apps and streaming services with one remote. It does not require a DStv dish and infrastructure installation — just a fast, stable Internet connection to unlock a world of entertainment.

The remote control has dedicated buttons for Showmax, SuperSport and the People’s Weather apps, giving DStv customers direct access to their favourite local shows, the weather, or the latest fixtures, results and match scores.

This streaming box offers 4K picture quality for customers with 4K-capable TVs. This high-resolution picture quality translates into a more immersive viewing experience when watching 4K content.

The DStv Streama is not a replacement for a DStv decoder. It is a standalone device that uses high-speed Internet to deliver content, whereas the Explora decoders use satellite to deliver most of the content, and Internet to deliver content from third-party apps. Customers can have both devices in their home to meet their family’s viewing requirements.

The DStv Streama comes with ready-loaded apps and does not download apps. It can be used by DStv and non-DStv customers. It’s a simple plug-and-play device that can be purchased online, in retail outlets and at DStv service centres and agencies.

Seamless

If you are interested in getting the DStv Streama, the process is seamless. The device retails at R1 299 or can be purchased for R54 over 24 months. After an order is placed, the DStv Streama is delivered to your door, or you can collect from one of our service centres located countrywide.

If the device is damaged or not working, or you’re not satisfied with it, it should be returned within seven days via one of our service centres.

When you receive your device, simply connect your DStv Streama to your home Wi-Fi or via Ethernet cable and hook up your TV via and HDMI cable. Enjoy a whole new world of entertainment!

