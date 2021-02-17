'Egypt is rising': An interview with iOCO's Essam Elbadri - TechCentral

Egypt is on the rise. Since the “Arab Spring” a decade ago, the North African country has been on an upward march and is becoming an important centre for technology innovation.

That’s the view of Essam Elbadri, founder and CEO of Asset Technology Group, a company today owned by South Africa’s EOH Holdings.

In the third episode in a podcast series with executives from iOCO, the systems integrator in the EOH stable, Elbadri unpacks how the technology sector has helped Egypt grow strongly in recent years.

The conversation covers some of the country’s initiatives to grow the ICT sector and the economy, including the ICT 2030 strategy, the New Admistrative Capital smart city and the development of technology parks.

Elbadri also talks about why iOCO is excited about the Egyptian market and why it invested in Asset Technology Group.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.