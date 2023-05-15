Emerging market mobile money transactions to top $2-trillion by 2027

A new study by Juniper Research has found that the total value of mobile money transactions in emerging markets will reach US$2-trillion (R38-trillion) by 2027, an increase of more than $500-billion from 2023.

Growing at 33%/year compounded, the market is being driven by the transition to payments as a platform (PaaP), which allows third parties to deliver products via mobile money apps, Juniper said.

The research identified PaaP as driving mobile money development, as it allows third parties to have more access to users without mobile money operators having to develop additional services themselves. This generates greater revenue while allowing operators to meet increasingly sophisticated user demands.

By 2027, there will be 411 million users of sophisticated mobile financial services in emerging markets.

The research predicted that by 2027, there will be 411 million users of sophisticated mobile financial services in emerging markets.

This 40% increase is a result of providers offering micro loans and micro insurance to satisfy growing user demand.

The rising maturity of mobile money markets and growing customer awareness has increased the importance of providing sophisticated mobile financial services and investing in technologies that facilitate them.

The report urged mobile money vendors to use data analytics to retain customers and to fight off rising competition.

By understanding consumer behaviour and preferences, vendors can provide tailored services to end users. Combining this data with new third-party services via PaaP allows for a more personalised service, increasing customer satisfaction and revenue. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media