MTN GlobalConnect rebrands as Bayobab

MTN GlobalConnect, MTN Group’s pan-African wholesale services business that owns stakes in a number of subsea cables and other telecommunications infrastructure, is changing its name to Bayobab.

Bayobab will have two distinct businesses, namely Bayobab Fibre and Bayobab Communication Platforms.

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said in a statement on Monday that the brand overhaul “reflects the change under way to position the business as a world-class, Africa-focused, open-access digital infrastructure platform serving not just MTN but third parties as customers”.

“We will also bring strategic partners into the business over time who will provide skills and capital to support and accelerate the growth of this business,” Mupita added. The name is inspired by Africa’s iconic baobab tree.

“The rebrand is the first step in the business transformation journey since announcing MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 strategy to structurally separate its fibre business, targeted for completion by 2024. This will enable Bayobab to unlock value within the business, attract strategic partners and comply with local regulations across its key markets,” the group said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media