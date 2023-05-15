Fintech specialist e4 sold in R1-billion private equity deal

Specialist fintech company e4 has been acquired by a consortium of private equity investors, led by independent fund manager Infinite Partners, for more than R1-billion.

The deal also involves 27four, a financial services group that supports independent asset managers.

“The transaction will see e4 obtain the necessary capital for advancing to the next stage of its expansion,” the company, which was founded more than 20 years ago, said in a statement on Monday.

Infinite Partners was established last year after it was spun out of Ethos Private Equity. Infinite Partners CEO Edward Pitsi said: “We are very excited by the growth opportunities for e4 in adjacent areas while retaining a strong market position in the current verticals it services.”

The private equity firm will also support e4’s expansion into the UK market, which is demonstrating strong growth potential. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media