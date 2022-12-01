Employers need to bolster creativity to stave off worker apathy

Employers need to do more to provide fulfilling work, with recent research suggesting most enterprise workers seek more stimulation and creativity in their jobs.

That’s according to Jolene Castelyn, marketing executive at Ricoh South Africa, who says that even though a minority of workers say they are doing the “bare minimum” at work — suggesting that “quiet quitting” is not the issue — almost two thirds say they would find work more enjoyable if they had time for creative tasks.

The findings are derived from research conducted by Opinium for Ricoh Europe, polling a thousand workers and 500 decision makers across the UK and Ireland. It contradicts the “quiet quitting” social media phenomenon, with 78% of workers describing themselves as “engaged” at work, while 67% say they are enthusiastic about what they do. Yet, while workers feel content to a degree, there remain frictions and roadblocks to them becoming more productive and creative.

Cost-of-living pressures, combined with a lack of fulfilment at work, risks pushing employees to consider pastures new

“The challenge for employers is finding ways to unburden workers saddled with repetitive, laborious or administrative tasks, and providing more creative and fulfilling work that helps them make a positive contribution to their organisations,” says Castelyn. “One way of doing this is by focusing on the employee experience using reliable technology, such as automation, helping relieve workers from some of the burdensome and unrewarding tasks they face on a daily basis.”

Cost-of-living pressures, combined with a lack of fulfilment at work, risks pushing employees to consider pastures new. Almost half of the Opinium survey respondents (46%) say they are ready to change jobs if the “right offer” comes along. Despite this, a large proportion of businesses aren’t taking well-being or salary concerns seriously, as 50% of leaders think employees should be “grateful” to have a job in the first place.

Nearly two-fifths (36%) of people’s days are occupied with administrative tasks or overcoming technology issues – meaning teams have less time to focus on projects that deliver real value to the business. Without action and a shift to more interesting types of work, organisations may stifle employees’ sense of purpose and drive. Almost two-thirds (63%) of workers say they would enjoy their work more if they had more time for creative tasks.

Work from home

Work from home (WFH) is another challenge facing employers, following the forced lockdowns and remote working arrangements during the recent Covid pandemic, but for many organisations a WFH model is not viable. Getting the hybrid work strategy right is therefore another way employers can help foster a sense of purpose, fulfilment and well-being at work. This will give employees the freedom and trust to work remotely, while also providing opportunities for crucial face-to-face interaction with colleagues.

Three quarters (75%) of workers say they enjoy learning from others who are physically around them, while 58% like to combine the office with social activities such as seeing friends and going for post-work drinks. But poor technology can hinder people’s appetite to return to the office and undermine the value of the office as a collaborative, social space. A quarter (25%) are put off because booking a desk is too hard.

Castelyn says that despite South Africa hitting its highest level of unemployment last year, and some experts suggesting the “great resignation” and “quiet quitting” trends we’ve seen overseas are luxuries South African workers can’t afford, the research suggests employees aren’t “checking out” but rather want to work on projects that really add value to the enterprise and their sense of purpose — otherwise employers may well find their staff looking for opportunities elsewhere or abroad.

“It’s a challenging environment for the workforce, with shifting post-pandemic work patterns and a cost-of-living crisis due to multiple factors, so it’s up to enterprises to find ways to foster a culture where fulfilling types of work and careers are a priority,” she says. “This means providing the tools required to do away with pointless admin, remove insufficient systems and allow workers to focus on tasks that raise the bar. Those enterprises that do nothing risk workers turning elsewhere.”

For more information, visit www.ricoh-europe.com.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces by leading change at work and using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of about US$15.1-billion.