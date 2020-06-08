End load shedding: 'Do in energy what's been done in telecoms' - TechCentral

Norman Moyo, CEO of Econet Group-owned Distributed Power Africa (DPA), believes Africa can solve its power supply woes by unleashing the private sector in the same way as has happened in telecommunications.

In this episode of the podcast, Moyo explains why he thinks the telecoms model, where the private sector stepped up and provided services where lumbering, state-owned fixed-line monopolies could not, can be applied to solve Africa’s — and South Africa’s — power challenges.

The good news, Moyo says in the podcast, is that regulators in many markets across the continent get it and have started implementing progressive rules to accelerate private investment in electricity-generating infrastructure, especially in renewable energy like solar.

In the interview, Moyo talks about the trends in the solar PV and battery industries, and why the price of solar installations have plummeted in the past five years and what this means for Africa.

It’s a great discussion. Don’t miss it!

