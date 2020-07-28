EOH lead independent director resigns - TechCentral

The lead independent non-executive director of EOH Holdings has resigned from the board a year after being appointed and five months after taking the lead directorship role.

Anushka Bogdanov resigned from the board of directors of EOH with immediate effect. She chaired the IT services group’s social and ethics committee. EOH did not say why she quit.

“A process to appoint a new lead independent non-executive director and chairperson of the social and ethics committee is under way and shareholders will be advised of such appointments in due course,” EOH said in a statement to shareholders after markets closed in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

EOH appointed Bogdanov as its lead independent non-executive director on 20 February 2020, replacing Andrew Mthembu, who now chairs the board. She was appointed to the EOH board in June 2019.

“Bogdanov has been an asset to EOH since joining the board and has displayed strong ethical leadership capabilities as the group has navigated a tough transition period,” the group told shareholders in February when it announced her appointment as lead independent non-executive director.

Bogdanov started her career with Absa Corporate and Merchant Bank in 1993 before moving to Fitch Ratings in 1999 as senior director. In 2003, she joined Nedbank and during her time in the banking industry she helped improve risk-management capabilities, strengthening the use of business performance predictive models and building an analytics team made up of black South African mathematicians. Her most recent corporate role was at the Development Bank of Southern Africa before establishing her own risk management consulting firm. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media