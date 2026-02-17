iOCO goes desert storming with Saudi Arabia cloud expansion

Johannesburg-listed technology services group iOCO has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia, growing its cloud practice in the region through a partnership with Amazon Web Services.

The expansion is aimed at helping Saudi government entities and enterprises adopt cloud infrastructure as the kingdom pursues its “Vision 2030” modernisation programme.

iOCO said in a statement on Tuesday that it is investing in local delivery capability to support customers with cloud migration, application development and AI-enabled services.

“Our expansion in Saudi Arabia reflects the pace and ambition of the kingdom’s transformation,” said Richard Vester, chief executive of cloud at iOCO, in the statement. “By strengthening our presence locally, we are helping organisations adopt cloud with confidence, security and long-term value in mind.”

Shares in iOCO, formerly EOH Holdings, were trading 0.2% higher at R4.40 at 9.55am on Tuesday. The shares have added nearly 40% in the past year amid signs of a meaningful turnaround in the group’s fortunes after years of bloodletting. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

