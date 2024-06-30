Eskom adds 800MW to grid with Kusile unit 5 switch-on

Eskom has synchronised unit 5 at the Kusile power station to the grid for the first time, adding 800MW of generating capacity and further reducing the chances of load shedding this winter.

The unit was first synced to the national grid last December, and has since been undergoing testing and optimisation, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday. The addition of the unit takes Kusile’s total output to 4GW.

“Kusile unit 5 makes an extremely valuable contribution to the national grid,” said Isabel Fick, GM of the System Operator, in the statement.

“This addition is part of a total of 2.5GW that will be added [to the grid] before the end of the calendar year,” added Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

Over the past six months, Kusile unit 5 has undergone a series of tests while intermittently supplying electricity, Eskom said. “Since its synchronisation in December 2023, the unit has met performance expecations, supported the grid and helped reduce load shedding.”

Upon completion, Kusile power station will consist of six units producing a maximum 4.8GW of electricity.

“Construction of the remaining unit 6 is progressing as planned, with it expected to be synchronised to the grid in November 2024,” Eskom said.

Upon competition, Kusile – which is years behind scheduled and billions of rand overbudget – will be the fourth latest coal-fired power station in the world. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media