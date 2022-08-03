Eskom plunges South African back into darkness

Eskom will implement load shedding at stage 2 from 4pm on Wednesday after warning a day earlier that rolling power cuts were very likely this week.

Once again blaming a “shortage of generation capacity”, Eskom said it will implement load shedding until midnight on Wednesday, with the same 4pm-midnight pattern to be repeated on Thursday.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden and Medupi, and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days,” Eskom said in a statement. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media