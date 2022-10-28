Eskom to suspend load shedding for the weekend

Eskom will suspend load shedding at midnight on Friday, and will only resume the rolling national power cuts again on Monday at 5am.

The state-owned utility, which in 2022 has subjected South Africans to the worst load shedding in the country’s history, said it will impose stage-2 power cuts until 4pm on Friday, after which it will ramp these up to stage 3 until midnight.

Then, from midnight on Friday night, load shedding will be suspended for the rest of the weekend.

The utility said it expects to implement stage-2 load shedding from 5am to 4pm on Monday, after which stage-3 cuts will happen until midnight.

“The lower weekend demand has made it possible to suspend load shedding from midnight until Monday,” it said.

“Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal and Kriel and two units at Tutuka.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

Get the latest and best South African tech news