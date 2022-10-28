    NEWSLETTER

    Everything PC S02E06 – ‘The gear we want, the gear we must have’

    What's the coolest PC tech in the world right now, the stuff we just have to have, budget be damned?
    In the final episode of season 2 of Everything PC, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius try to answer this question by picking 10 of the very best bits of tech available today, from insane monitors, like Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark, to AMD’s screeching-fast latest desktop processors.

    Basically, the tech we are lusting after right now.

    Everything PC season 2 is sponsored by HP and Microsoft. Until season 3, thanks for watching/listening, and happy computing!

    Oh, if you missed any previous episodes of Everything PC, you can find them all here. Also, please consider subscribing — the links are at the bottom of this page.

    Watch this episode of Everything PC

    Listen to this episode of Everything PC

