Euphoria’s hosted PBX helps security industry save money – and lives

The South African security industry is growing at a rapid pace. In fact, the private security industry in South Africa is the fourth largest in the world per capita, with a growth rate estimated at almost 15% annually.

In an industry that relies on fast responses to often dangerous situations and protecting people’s lives and premises at all costs, uninterrupted communication solutions are non-negotiable. Euphoria’s hosted PBX provides all the connectivity and support to maintain the flawless communication security companies need.

Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) and cloud computing work in tandem to create easy-to-use communication solutions designed to optimise call centres’ efficiency, response times and control.

Callers can be quickly and reliably routed to the department or operator they are looking for, 24 hours a day. Emergency calls can be diverted at the touch of a button, minimising wait times for callers needing urgent help, and basic enquiries can be automated using a virtual assistant. For example, if someone is calling in to enquire about their account balance, voice prompts can be used to verify the caller and share the information they need.

Euphoria Telecom offers companies of all types and sizes an affordable, cloud-hosted business telephony solution that makes them available to their customers, when and where they need them. This is why it was formed.

Call recording, faster despatch times and customer peace of mind

One of the greatest benefits of Euphoria’s call centre functionality for the security sector is that security agents in the field can be despatched instantly. Call centre agents can have multiple lines of communication open at once, allowing them to despatch security agents, communicate with managers and stay on the line with callers simultaneously.

Call recording ensures that managers can monitor agents’ performance and submit calls for review if there are any service or legal concerns following an incident. Euphoria’s cloud-hosted PBX systems are also fully scalable, connecting anything from three to a thousand-plus employees to the network.

There are no long-term subscriptions and because calls are made via the Internet, you can save on call costs at low, fixed, per-minute or per-second rates, and make free calls between your branches. And while you can still make and receive calls to and from landlines, the system transmits calls over the Internet using a desk-based handset, a softphone on a laptop or even a variety of compatible mobile devices via a mobile app, meaning agents can work from anywhere.

Security made simple

Moving your security company’s call centre into the cloud with Euphoria’s hosted PBX is more affordable, with a choice of over 200 integrated features to choose from, depending on your company’s needs.

In the security business, communication can be a matter of life or death. Choosing a VoIP, cloud-hosted business phone solution makes downtime a thing of the past and creates a reliable link between customers and agents, ensuring that your customers can bank on safety, fast response times and satisfaction.

Three key features

Time of call: Ensure you’re meeting your SLAs by tracking call information like time received, duration and other critical analytics.

Speed dial: Call an emergency number at the touch of a button to ensure they’re on scene as fast as possible.

Call recording: Help refine and improve your team’s responses and performance by recording and debriefing around calls.

Contact Euphoria on 087 094 5999 to find out more about a cloud-hosted PBX system for your security company now, or find out more on euphoria.co.za.