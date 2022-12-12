Why a VoIP PABX solution delivers value to courier and logistics companies

According to Business for South Africa, the logistics sector contributes around 10-12% of the economy’s GDP. A growth rate of more than 8% is expected in the South African third-party logistics (3PL) market between 2020 and 2025. The demand for logistics services is rising due to the increase in intercontinental trade. The change in consumer behaviour and the rise in e-commerce orders have also driven higher demand for logistics services.

A Mckinsey report revealed that 38% of South African consumers use online shopping channels at least once or twice a month. E-commerce is rapidly on the rise, and logistics companies must find cost-effective ways to improve delivery time, fees and service for South African consumers, who have become more demanding than ever before.

Switching to a voice-over-IP business phone solution from Euphoria Telecom streamlines your delivery pipeline, facilitating full mobile communication capability for delivery personnel and integrated customer service tools, delivering value from door to door.

Keep your business on the road

Delivery staff need to stay connected while on the job, and in many cases they must notify clients when they are on their way or have arrived. Many businesses simply provide prepaid mobile phones to keep their staff connected. But regular airtime top-ups can be costly. And if delivery staff run out of airtime on the job, they cannot contact customers or the office.

A hosted PBX business phone solution connects via multiple devices. A dedicated mobile app allows staff on the road to stay in touch with customers and the office on their cellphones. Calls from mobile staff to the office (and vice versa) are free.

With its cloud PBX technology, Euphoria provides a single unified dial plan. As a result, outbound delivery staff and multi-office sites on the network can call each other regardless of where they are, and there is no charge for calls between branches or extensions.

Businesses with limited budgets can reduce call costs by paying a fixed per-minute or per-second rate and enjoy free inter-branch calls because all calls are made via the Internet.

Euphoria’s packages are also flexible enough for you to choose between a prepaid or post-paid option to make sure there are no surprises on your monthly bill. And there are no long-term subscriptions or contracts as there are with other providers.

Personal delivery

A VoIP PABX solution from Euphoria Telecom integrates more than 200 features built for efficiency and service. In addition, all services are designed to be scalable, meaning you can add as many sites or extensions as you like.

With no capital, resource, bandwidth or technical constraints, your phone system can grow with your business, whether you have 100, 1 000 or 100 000 or more employees in your company.

A full-service, cloud-hosted PABX system delivers more than just phone calls. The combination of VoIP and cloud computing technology can link your phone, e-mail and online video conferencing technology platforms all in one place, so you always have every customer interaction at your fingertips.

Stay on track – all day, every day

Euphoria’s Virtual Receptionist feature will ensure that no call ever goes unanswered again. This hands-free receptionist will greet every caller professionally and route their calls using simple, automated options or IVR (interactive voice response) based on the caller’s selection.

Depending on the query an incoming caller needs to resolve – be it a tracking enquiry, payment query or a scheduling question – the Virtual Receptionist can use automatic prompts to take the caller to a telephonic tracking system, allow them to hold for a representative or request a call-back if a representative isn’t available.

Drive better business

In the competitive logistics business, Euphoria Telecom can help you race ahead with better customer service, affordable call rates and powerful digital features. The future of business communication is in the cloud. So, find a flexible solution for your logistics business today.

Six reasons why Euphoria’s platform is perfect for your logistics business:

No contracts

Big savings

Full remote working solutions

Contact centre ready

In-depth analytics

Load-shedding capabilities

About Euphoria Telecom

It all began with three, young professionals dealing with the trials of PBXes and business communication systems. Long contracts, high call costs and opaque billing were a big part of the problem. The fact that important management features were inevitably expensive extras was also galling.

All this was compounded by the complete lack of customer service and support, leaving customers powerless and tied into a system that simply didn’t meet their needs. Our three founders believed, without a doubt, that a solution was not only possible, but desperately needed. So, they joined forces and created one – from scratch.

The concept was simple: a powerful, comprehensive telephony solution that would be affordable, scalable and simple to use.

Customer service would be a priority, quality was non-negotiable and complete transparency was to be always maintained. After two years of research and development aimed specifically at South African telephony requirements and infrastructure, Euphoria Telecom was born.