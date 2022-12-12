Impact Series | KnowBe4’s Anna Collard unpacks her predictions for 2023

Although it’s not easy to predict the year ahead, one thing is certain: cybercrime will become more prevalent and will, if it’s not already, become a risk agenda for company boards.

Anna Collard, senior vice president of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, recently attended the World Economic Forum’s annual security meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, where she met with some of the world’s leading authorities in the tech space.

As a global influencer and expert in this field, she brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into what we should all be more aware of. Vigilance, she says in this Impact Series episode, is the name of the game.

Collard explains how important it is to collaborate to prevent security incidents, especially given that organisations are all facing similar adversaries. After all, no business is an island.

Subscribe to TechCentral’s tech shows … details below

Collard reiterates in the show what she has said in previous episodes: the importance of identifying existing and new people in and around your business who demonstrate a promising attitude towards cybersecurity, an attitude that will in turn form valuable skills and help build a digital culture around your organisation’s security needs.

Cybercriminals are limbering up for another year of extortion and ransomware as they seek new ways to hack the world. We don’t need a crystal ball, says Collard. Rather, we need collaboration, vigilance and a focused workforce.

Don’t miss the discussion, and follow Anna Collard on LinkedIn and visit KnowBe4’s website for more.

Watch this episode of Impact Series

Listen to this episode of Impact Series

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

TC|Daily

Impact Series

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news