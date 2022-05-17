Everything PC S01E02 – ‘AMD: Ryzen from the dead – part 2’

Welcome back to Everything PC, and to the second episode of this brand new South African podcast that’s aimed at computer enthusiasts and technologists.

In the second part of a two-parter on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Everything PC hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius unpack the Silicon Valley company’s bumpy history, its fights with Intel and why it’s emerging, after five decades in the business, as a powerhouse in semiconductors.

Looking for episode 1?

The podcast covers the most important milestones in AMD’s history, including its licensing agreement with Intel to start making x86 chips, its deal to buy graphics chip maker ATi and its recently blockbuster, US$50-billion acquisition of Xylinx – and why it could change everything in the chip business!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

Subscribe to Everything PC

To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe now:

Other audio podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, will follow soon.

The video version of Everything PC will be distributed via TechCentral’s main YouTube channel. Hit the subscribe button and then the bell icon to be notified whenever a new episode is published.

Subscribe to our other shows

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page.

Sponsorship opportunity

Advertising and sponsorship opportunities on Everything PC are available by reaching out to Natalie Kock. We have exciting ideas about how to integrate your brand with the show, so please do make contact.