    Everything PC S02E02 – ‘The house that Bill built’

    In episode 2 of season 2 of Everything PC, your hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius chat everything Windows and Microsoft.
    This is the South African technology show all about personal computers. This season of Everything PC is sponsored by HP and Microsoft.

    Among other things, they discuss:

    • Does Microsoft still care about Windows?
    • Does the operating still matter?
    • Windows 11 — how is it, what we like and don’t like about it, and are we getting Windows 12 soon?
    • Does Microsoft really love open source and Linux?
    • Windows as a service and Windows in the cloud
    • Microsoft as a hardware player with the Surface line-up — is it working?

    Watch this episode of Everything PC

    Listen to this episode of Everything PC

     

