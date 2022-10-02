Everything PC S02E02 – ‘The house that Bill built’

This is the South African technology show all about personal computers. This season of Everything PC is sponsored by HP and Microsoft.

In episode 2 of season 2, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius chat everything Windows and Microsoft.

Among other things, they discuss:

Does Microsoft still care about Windows?

Does the operating still matter?

Windows 11 — how is it, what we like and don’t like about it, and are we getting Windows 12 soon?

Does Microsoft really love open source and Linux?

Windows as a service and Windows in the cloud

Microsoft as a hardware player with the Surface line-up — is it working?

If you enjoy this content, please subscribe to this show and TechCentral’s other technology shows on YouTube or through your favourite audio platform. Details below.

Watch this episode of Everything PC

Listen to this episode of Everything PC

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

Everything PC

TC|Daily

Impact Series

Get the latest and best South African tech news