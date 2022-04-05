Everything you need to know about the Huawei nova 9 SE

You have probably heard about the Huawei nova 9 SE by now: it’s the ultimate 108-megapixel camera phone with 66W SuperCharge. Huawei’s newest midrange smartphone, which is defined by innovative features and fashion-forward design elements, comes with 108MP high-res photography, 66W SuperCharge, thrilling design and creative vlog features, along with the cool new EMUI 12, which makes using the Huawei nova 9 SE a lot more fun.

Here are all your questions answered about the new Huawei nova 9 SE, which is made for the young at heart.

How good is the camera setup on the Huawei nova 9 SE?

The Huawei nova 9 SE comes armed with a 108MP AI Quad camera system, which consists of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens and a 2MP macro lens. With more pixel intake, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera allows you to unleash your creativity. Whether you are shooting scenery, portraits, architecture or more, during the day or at night, the moment you take a photo, the Huawei nova 9 SE captures what you see in precise detail and crystal-clear clarity.

What catches the eye on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE?

If you’ve been searching for a phone with a stunning design, then the Huawei nova 9 SE is surely for you. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch Huawei FullView display that supports the P3 colour gamut, ensuring a mesmerising viewing experience with smooth visuals, vivid colours and incredible details. It is also sleek, with ultra-thin bezels measuring just 1.05mm and an ultra-thin body that measures only 7.94mm. Additionally, the new Crystal Blue colourway is crafted from 3D glass, creating a glossy effect and clear texture using the dual-film, dual-plating nano-texture technology. At the back, the nova Star Orbit Ring’s camera module offers a star-like glare refraction that accentuates the refined style of the Huawei nova 9 SE.

How long do I need to charge the Huawei nova 9 SE to get a full battery?

What use is a smartphone with an amazing camera setup and exquisite looks if it cannot power you through the day and night? Whether you’re gaming, playing music, working or simply browsing the Internet, the Huawei nova 9 SE charging time is kept to a minimum, with the support of 66W Huawei SuperCharge, which only takes 15 minutes to charge the battery up to 60%, or 36 minutes to 100%.

What are the creative vlog features that come with the Huawei nova 9 SE?

The Huawei nova 9 SE sports impressive features that are ideal for vloggers. Firstly, there is Continuous Front/Rear Recording, which allows you to flexibly switch between the front and rear cameras to easily record videos from different perspectives. This cool feature automatically stitches together the two clips to create one video that shows two perspectives at once. The Huawei nova 9 SE also has Dual-View video. With this feature, you not only get to film yourself with the front camera, but also what is happening in front of you with the rear camera. Alternatively, you can use the rear camera to capture a close-up view and a wide angle shot simultaneously.

The Huawei nova 9 SE also enables you to search for photos and videos, which covers 280 AI-enabled tags and over 100 action identifications. To look for images or footage to edit, just enter the keyword describing the content in the Gallery and the Huawei nova 9 SE will perform the search and generate a list of content that matches your description. How cool is that?

Moreover, if you are into video production, you can take advantage of the Huawei nova 9 SE’s One-Click Video Compilation feature to easily combine multiple clips together to form a social-ready video. Lastly, when editing vlogs, you can use the pre-installed Petal Clip app. It provides you with a variety of editing story templates, different video themes and your choice of music (from Huawei Music) to edit the footage you have shot, which can be shared on your favourite social media platform.

What other cool features are there on the Huawei nova 9 SE?

With EMUI 12, you can enjoy a buttery-smooth experience even after using the Huawei nova 9 SE for long periods of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near-field communications (NFC), the Huawei nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices, such as Huawei smartwatches or speakers, intuitively and effortlessly.

In addition, with its distributed file system, the Huawei nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the Huawei nova 9 SE and other Huawei devices via Huawei Share.

The Huawei nova 9 SE is available at the Huawei Store (Online) for just R7 999, which includes a free 10 000mAh power bank valued at R699, while stocks last. Ts&Cs apply.

The Huawei nova 9 SE also comes with excellent service benefits, including:

Two-year manufacturer warranty

Complimentary 50-day screen insurance

One-time free screen guard service from Huawei Service Centres

Free 90-day extended warranty

Free Huawei VIP Music and Video for six months

Free unboxing service at selected stores

Free collection and delivery repair service

T’s&C’s apply to these service benefits.