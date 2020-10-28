Microsoft's Panos Panay on building Surface, and the future of the PC - TechCentral

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay is enthused about the future of the personal computer, arguing that PCs have never been more important as the world navigates the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this exclusive South African interview with Panay (watch or listen to it below), TechCentral talks to the man behind Microsoft’s push into PC hardware in recent years, what impact the company’s Surface products have had on the computer industry and why a software maker decided to get into the hardware game so aggressively.

Microsoft, which recently launched its first Surface products in South Africa — with the promise of more to come — took a gamble when it decided to build its own computer hardware, in effect competing with its own original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners such as Dell and HP.

“To make a great product, you can’t have great software without the hardware; you can’t have great hardware without the software,” Panay said.

In the interview, Panay talks about his background and how he landed the Microsoft job in Seattle. He also answers some key questions, including:

How did Microsoft build a leading hardware business almost from scratch — until then, outside the Xbox division, it had made mainly peripherals such as keyboards and webcams?

Has it been easier to build the Surface business under Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella than it would have been under Nadella’s predecessors, Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates (Ballmer still provides Panay with feedback on all new Surface devices);

What pushback was there from the PC industry and how did Microsoft deal with that?

Why did it take a software company to show hardware manufacturers what’s possible in PC hardware?

It’s a great interview with a pioneer in the PC industry. Don’t miss it!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media