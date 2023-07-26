Fight cyber threats with next-gen XDR solutions

As cyber threats continue to evolve and escalate in complexity, NEC XON Systems has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering cybersecurity defences with cutting-edge extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

NEC XON Systems head of cybersecurity Armand Kruger says: “Our significant investment in XDR (extended detection and response) technology highlights a dedication to help customers modernise their security operations and safeguard their critical assets against emerging cyber risks.”

With the rise in cyberattacks targeting organisations across industries, it has become imperative to equip security teams with comprehensive threat knowledge and efficient tools. “NEC XON recognises the importance of a mature and optimised XDR/MDR (managed detection and response) approach, built upon a deep understanding of the cyberattack chain.

“By correlating data and identifying patterns, NEC XON’s XDR solutions empower security teams to proactively detect, investigate and respond to threats in real-time,” says NEC XON systems manager: cyber operations Ryno le Roux.

Breaking with tradition

Unlike traditional endpoint detection and response solutions that often rely on manual intervention, NEC XON’s Next-Gen XDR solutions elevate the security posture through advanced automation and intelligence. The company’s skilled threat hunters possess an in-depth understanding of customers’ landscapes and physical operations, enabling them to tailor the XDR platform to specific needs and enhance its effectiveness in thwarting cyberattacks.

To continuously strengthen the XDR defences, NEC XON Systems emphasises rigorous testing and analysis of various attack vectors seen in the wild. The company’s dedicated threat hunters devote hours to conducting tabletop exercises and breach & attack simulations. These proactive practices allow them to identify potential vulnerabilities and fine-tune custom policies and scripts, ensuring optimal protection against file-based, behaviour-based, and human-operated attacks.

Evolving ahead of the threats

NEC XON Systems senior cyber specialist Divan de Nysschen says: “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, with threat actors employing sophisticated tactics to breach organisations’ defences. At NEC XON, we take pride in our proactive approach to combat cybercrime, driven by our Next-Gen XDR solutions. Our dedication to understanding the threat landscape and continuous optimisation ensures that our customers’ critical assets remain secure.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON Systems is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a global Japanese firm. The company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON Systems is a level 1-certified B-BBEE business. Learn more at www.nec.xon.co.za.