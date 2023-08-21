FNB is crowned South Africa’s most valuable brand

FNB is proud to have been named South Africa’s Most Valuable Brand in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands rankings. With an impressive brand value of US$3.4-billion, this is the third time in four years that FNB has won the accolade. This year’s remarkable achievement comes on the back of FNB’s brand refresh last year, which saw it accelerate efforts to lead with integrated advice in helping customers, supported by its digital platform accessed through its reimagined digital interfaces.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said: “Being recognised as South Africa’s Most Valuable Brand is a tremendous tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire FNB family, which includes our customers and staff, and communities where we operate. This honour and many others are not just a reflection of our business success but also demonstrate our impact on individuals, families and businesses through our innovative financial and lifestyle solutions. This year, we celebrate 185 years of being in business, so the accolades are reminders of the high standards we set ourselves to deliver on our promise to help our customers realise their aspirations.”

As an institution that embraces change, we’re focused on helping customers thrive in every context…

For its latest accolade, FNB was recognised for its meaningful evolution to continue meeting the needs of its customers. It was also noted that the FNB brand has an emotional appeal that transcends its value propositions, as people are proud to be associated with it. FNB was equally commended for its ongoing disruption and innovation through its digital platform and for exceptional marketing, memorable advertising, and effective communication.

FNB’s chief marketing officer, Faye Mfikwe, said: “The evolution of our brand has allowed us to build even better customer relationships because we understand customer needs beyond banking. The step-change is reflected in our marketing communication, which speaks to existing and potential customers in a tone that demonstrates our appreciation of their aspirations. As an institution that embraces change, we’re focused on helping customers thrive in every context, and we’re delighted to share this accolade with all those who continue to trust us to help them navigate life.”

FNB accolades

The latest recognition adds to several accolades that FNB has received in recent months. This includes being recognised by Brand Finance as the World’s Strongest Banking Brand, while Global Finance named it the Best SME Bank and Best Digital Bank in South Africa and Africa, respectively. It also won the award for Best Use of Technology for its eBucks Rewards at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards, and it has held the position of Best Foreign Exchange Provider on the continent for years. The numerous accolades reinforce FNB’s position as a trailblazer in combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled customer experiences.