FNB gets into the fibre broadband business with Vox

First National Bank is expanding the telecommunications solutions it offers through its FNB Connect division, launching fibre-to-the-business products in partnership with ICT provider Vox.

The fibre offerings are aimed at small and medium enterprises, and include “about R5 000 worth of additional value”, including an IT risk assessment and access to a service technician, the bank said in a call with journalists on Monday.

At the same time, the bank is introducing software vouchers, including Microsoft 365 and antivirus solutions, via the FNB smartphone banking app.

FNB Connect Vox Fibre for Business is available to all FNB Business account holders, including sole proprietors, while the software vouchers are available to all FNB and RMB Private Bank customers.

FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper said the goal eventually is to extend the fibre offerings to consumers, too. He said the bank is also working to launch fixed-LTE solutions. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media