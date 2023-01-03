FNB is most valuable financial services brand for third successive year

FNB has been recognised as the most valuable financial services brand for the third year in a row in Kantar BrandZ’s Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands 2022. In comparison to the previous year, FNB’s brand value increased by 30% to US$3.5-billion, and it earned a Special Award for “Exposure”, a brand indicator that recognises brands that develop “excellent advertising with memorable icons and messages”.

“Our brand is something that we carefully nurture, because it reflects our devotion and commitment to serve customers and society at large,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. “It’s a pledge that we will be there, through thick and thin, to provide them with the help they require, not just to get them through tough economic times, but more crucially, to help them realise the full potential of their money to create the lives and futures they seek and deserve.

“Since its formation in 1838, our organisation has been founded on this commitment. And while our name, logo and corporate identity have steadily evolved over the years to reflect the changing environment in which we operate, our commitment to the promise of ‘help’ remains as strong as ever. In fact, it’s stronger than ever,” Celliers explains.

Accomplishments

The latest recognition as the leading financial services brand also reinforces FNB’s ongoing efforts to build a strong, trustworthy and highly regarded brand. In the past year alone, FNB expanded its collection of accomplishments by winning the Best Use of Technology category for its eBucks Rewards at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards. FNB also retained the Global Finance Award for Best SME Bank in SA, and FNB Connect was crowned Digital Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) of the Year at the global MVNO Awards.

“We are honoured to earn recognition for the stature of our brand among customers and the public. The accolades validate the effectiveness of our efforts to help customers through our reliable digital platform and interfaces. As we accelerate our journey, we also recognise the significance of brand agility, relevance and evolution in our drive to continue addressing the needs of our customers and assisting them with their aspirations and dreams,” concludes Celliers.