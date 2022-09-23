Fortinet again named a leader by Gartner for SD-WAN

Nasdaq-listed Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced its position as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN.

This marks the third year in a row that Fortinet has been recognised as a leader for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and the second year in a row that Fortinet has placed highest in ability to execute in the quadrant with consistent recognition for completeness of vision.

“Fortinet was the first vendor to converge SD-WAN and security in one offering, which has become a foundational element of our SASE solution powered by a single operating system – FortiOS – to empower work-from-anywhere. Integrations with Universal ZTNA for secure application connectivity and AIOps to ensure superior user experience further set Fortinet Secure SD-WAN apart from the competition. We believe that our placement as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN is a testament to Fortinet’s ability to pioneer industry-leading innovations that converge networking and security and deliver solutions that stand as the foundation of network transformation.” — John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

With a rapidly growing SD-WAN customer base, organisations around the world depend on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as an essential resource to transform and secure the WAN. Fortinet continues to adapt the solution to enable organisations to deliver superior quality of experience to users, simplify architecture with accelerated security and networking convergence for both on-premises and cloud-delivered environments, and achieve operational efficiencies across all WAN and cloud edges.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was designed to address modern complexity and threat exposure to support customers’ critical business needs. It is designed to evolve to future-proof and protect investments as customers embrace a digital-first journey and support work-from-anywhere. The solution delivers the following benefits:

Supports the seamless convergence ofSD-WAN and AI-powered security using a single, consistent operating system – FortiOS. Fortinet uniquely delivers a unified security and management framework for users and networks based on Asic-accelerated SD-WAN, zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and SASE to support high-performance automated prevention. SD-WAN network transformation initiatives require an evaluation of all Internet-facing security as well as local segmentation and are best secured with Fortinet’s powerful combination of deep SSL packet inspection and DNS/URL/video filtering, AV, in-line sandbox, IPS and IoT/OT security services.

Supports work-from-anywhere with ZTNA integrated with SD-WAN. With Fortinet, SD-WAN for connectivity, ZTNA for secure access, and enterprise-grade security for traffic inspection and protection can all be configured, orchestrated and managed using the same centralised console.

Accelerates an organisation's digital-first journey and seamless transition to SASE by enabling secure, high performance hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity.

Enables the transition to secure SD-branch with integrated network (LAN, WLAN, WWAN) and security (NGFW) components in a flexible small platform with unified management, which accelerates deployment and simplifies network architecture.

Facilitates the shift to 5G by ensuring reliable and secure wireless WAN. As 4G/5G connectivity becomes a primary branch WAN link in branches of all kinds, there is a need to ensure the connections are reliable and secure. To do this, Fortinet provides tight integration with NGFW security services and SD-WAN in a single management console. As a result, wireless WAN links are secure and automated with unified policies and QoE.

Enhances both IT and user experience by adding advanced capabilities through AIOps and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM).

Fortinet remains committed to addressing customer needs

Earlier this year, Fortinet was named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the third year in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. As of September 2022, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has received an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights, with 93% of reviewers willing to recommend the solution.