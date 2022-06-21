Fortinet gives teams an attacker’s view of the enterprise

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced FortiRecon, a complete digital risk protection service (DRPS) offering that uses a powerful combination of machine learning, automation capabilities and FortiGuard Labs cybersecurity experts to manage a company’s risk posture and advise meaningful action to protect their brand reputation, enterprise assets and data.

FortiRecon uniquely delivers a triple offering of outside-in coverage across external attack surface management, brand protection and adversary-centric intelligence to counter attacks at the reconnaissance phase – the first stage of a cyberattack – to significantly reduce the risk, time and cost of later-stage threat mitigation.

“The sooner in the attack cycle you identify and stop an adversary, the less costly and damaging their actions. Employing a powerful combination of human and artificial intelligence, FortiRecon provides organisations with a view of what adversaries are seeing, doing and planning. FortiRecon’s vendor-agnostic software-as-a-service delivery model combined with an intuitive interface and easily digestible reports enable executives across the organisation to quickly understand the risks posed to their company, data and brand reputation, while our team of FortiGuard Labs cybersecurity experts enhance the offering with takedown services, guidance on prioritisation of remediation efforts, and targeted threat research and intelligence.” — John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

Overwhelmed

Before attacking an organisation, a cybercriminal’s primary objective is to gather as much intelligence about their target as possible. This phase of early reconnaissance arms the adversary with everything they need to determine if and how they would exploit an organisation. They will test a company’s defence and response tactics, look for unpatched systems, use social media to learn more about its employees and their normal behaviour, and go as far as researching business partners, recent acquisitions, and any other third-party affiliation that could lead to a successful compromise. As organisations digitally accelerate their businesses and deploy hybrid IT architectures that expand the attack surface, identifying and mitigating these threats has become increasingly difficult. In response to the velocity of threats, cybersecurity best practices have evolved from point-in-time evaluations to continual monitoring, ongoing reviews and continuous enhancements to an organisation’s security posture.

Adversary playbook

With the introduction of FortiRecon, Fortinet provides enterprise organisations with a powerful tool to understand how the adversary views an organisation from the outside to help inform cybersecurity teams, the C-suite, and risk and compliance management on how to prioritise risk and improve the company’s overall security posture. FortiRecon offers companies consistent and comprehensive coverage across three areas:

Brand protection : This enables organisations to protect their brand and identify risks to their customers. Proprietary algorithms detect Web-based typo-squatting, defacements and phishing impersonations, as well as rogue mobile apps, credential leaks and brand impersonation on social media — all common techniques used by cyber threat actors. The early detection of malicious activity allows teams to quickly take action (such as website or application takedown) to stop and prevent damage.

Adversary-centric intelligence: This increases the security awareness of an organisation's SOC team with industry- and geography-specific coverage to better understand their attackers and protect assets. FortiGuard Labs cybersecurity experts assess the underground and imminent threat risks posed by active cybercriminals to an individual company by proactively monitoring public and private forums, open-source, dark Web and other cybercriminal domains. By engaging in human intelligence collection, FortiGuard Labs experts assess and curate custom threat intelligence, providing recommendations specific to the company, industry and geography.

For partners, FortiRecon can be sold on top of the Fortinet Security Fabric or as a standalone, vendor-agnostic solution that delivers easily digestible reports and enables their customers to quickly understand the risks posed to their company, data and brand reputation. FortiRecon also extends the categories of risk for which partners can provide insight to customers and increases the opportunity to land new customers that have only invested in more traditional security solutions.

Robust portfolio

FortiRecon complements Fortinet’s robust portfolio of early detection and advanced response products, including FortiNDR, FortiXDR, FortiDeceptor and in-line sandboxing, as well as advanced automation with FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR.

Fortinet is firmly committed to the success of SOC teams and the protection of organisations and offers an extensive portfolio of outsource services ranging from cybersecurity assessments and readiness, playbook development, tabletop training, Incident Response, MDR and SOC-as-a-service. This combined offering, alongside the many enhancements across the Fortinet Security Fabric and extended ecosystem deliver simplification and automation to help SOC teams regain focus, control and speed by strengthening an organisation’s SOC with FortiGuard Labs cybersecurity tools and experts.