Rugged PCs bring AI to the edge in industrial settings

There are workers in many industries, such as manufacturing, energy and construction, who do not have the luxury of working from a comfortable office. They need computers that factor in their work environment and can operate effectively and reliably in harsh and hostile places, with extreme temperatures, and where levels of vibration are rife, and humid or dusty conditions prevail.

Step in rugged computers, or machines fitted with internal components designed to withstand even the harshest of conditions. However, today, it’s not about being rugged alone. The ability to achieve real-time decision making and predictive analytics is a growing strategic goal for many industrial operations, a trend that is being driven by rapid digital transformation and an increasing hunger for automation across a wide spectrum of commercial and manufacturing concerns. Rugged edge computing is starting to play a critical role in this arena, quickening data processing based on a variety of sensor input data and allowing access and analytics close to the data source.

Getting back to basics, one of the most compelling benefits of having and using a rugged computer is its longevity. Most of these machines last a lot longer than their office counterparts because the technology does not need much when it comes to graphical or processing demands. Their workloads are less resource-heavy, and their needs are simpler, running only a handful of programs, making these computers ideal for multiple working conditions and industry fields. Costs are lowered significantly by removing the need to constantly upgrade as is needed by normal PCs.

These machines are resistant to moisture and water, allowing them to function in drizzle, rain or storms

They are durable, too, built for the roughest and most relentless conditions, and able to withstand pretty much every condition mother nature can throw at them, including extreme and fluctuating temperatures. They are used for many critical applications, and simply cannot afford to fail. Unlike normal laptops and desktop PCs which can’t handle being dropped, covered in dust, shaken, bashed about and spilled on, they have to be up for the rigours of their situation. Beyond temperature durability, these machines are resistant to moisture and water, allowing them to function in drizzle, rain or storms — again, a feature no normal PC boasts.

Another reason these machines are so perfect for rugged conditions is their portability, which doesn’t sacrifice performance or visibility. For users in these environments, the ability to work from anywhere, at any time, and on the go is critical, particularly in certain industries. There are a wide range of industries and job roles that need the peoplel to continually record data, or update figures, so the ability for them to take their devices and work on the move is key to their being effective.

Rugged computing

This is where rugged computers from industrial AI hardware pioneer, AAEON, an Nvidia Elite Partner, come in. AAEON and Nvidia continue to innovate and provide solutions for rugged computing, but with AI at the edge to reimagine industrial applications. With AI at the edge, latency is reduced, companies can enjoy lower data communication and storage costs, and can increase network availability.

AAEON understands that supporting software advancements with hardware strategies is crucial, and this needs to be done by offering rugged, high-performance systems that facilitate reliable deployment in even the harshest physical settings and can execute functions with top processing power and storage capacity, ensuring no downtime, and guaranteeing stable 24/7 operations.

AAEON’s entry-level machine, the Boxer-8221AI, is a compact [email protected] system powered by Nvidia Jetson Nano and features the latest in edge computing technology from Nvidia. The Jetson Nano SoC unites the quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor with Nvidia Maxwell GPU architecture that features 128 Nvidia Cuda cores.

This incredible design enables processing speeds up to 472 gigaflops and is capable of operating a slew of neural networks or processing a range of high-resolution images concurrently. Moreover, the Nvidia Jetson Nano technology provides the machine with 4GB RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage.

With the Nvidia Jetson Nano, the Boxer-8221AI has the ability to provide both performance and price suitable for entry- to mid-level deployment of AI and edge computing applications, including image classification, object detection, segmentation and speech processing. It also features four USB 3.2 gen 1 ports and two COM ports, and provides flexibility to integrate with a wide range of edge computing applications and projects.

Finally, the Boxer-8221AI was designed with AAEON’s dedication to providing rugged embedded PCs for industrial use in mind. Its fanless design guarantees longevity and reliability, and prevents dust or other contaminants from interfering with components. It can also handle temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C without a loss in performance, making it ideal for operation in almost every work environment.

