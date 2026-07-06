Friendship was the hard part of online school – until now

Ask any parent weighing up online school and one worry outlasts the rest: what happens to my child’s social life? A parent can reason through the qualification and the fees. Friendship is harder. That instinct has real history behind it, because a campus held a near-monopoly on the social side of growing up. The clubs, the sports fields, the lunchtime friendships, the sense of belonging to something bigger than a timetable – all of it came bundled with the building. Lessons moved online without much fuss. The friendships were the harder thing to move.

It is the last assumption standing. The cost argument for a high-fee campus has already gone. Several of South Africa’s top schools now charge more than R400 000/year, and a growing number of families are moving to accredited online schooling for a fraction of that. After that, the campus premium rested on one thing: community, and the belief that belonging needs a physical address. CambriLearn has already proved otherwise.

What CambriLearn has built

CambriLearn is an accredited online school that has been running for close to 20 years and has educated more than 80 000 students in over 100 countries. The academic side is long settled. In recent years, it has been building the part that used to require a campus.

CambriCommunity is the clearest example. It gives students a place to meet around what they care about rather than who happens to sit next to them in class, with clubs for nearly every interest, from coding and debate to art, gaming and languages. A child who lives for astrophysics or chess is no longer limited to the two or three others who share it in a single classroom. They can find their people across a school that spans a hundred countries – and because those countries sit in different time zones, the clubs rarely go quiet.

It is a supervised space built for school-age students, which speaks to the two things most parents worry about next: safety and screen time. A place that pulls a child towards people who share their interests works differently from a feed built to keep them scrolling – and that difference is the point.

The in-person side is growing alongside it. CambriLearn is building ways for students and parents to meet up and get active away from the screen, so that leaving a campus does not mean giving up sport or face-to-face time. In practice, that can mean anything from a local sports session to a get-together for students who live near one another. The aim is a third space between home and school, without tying a family to a single set of grounds.

What this means for families

For a family comparing options, the trade-off has flipped. The question used to be whether the social cost of leaving a campus was worth the money saved. Now it can run the other way. Community built around shared interests, rather than a shared postcode, can reach a child who never quite found their place in a class of 30. Structured physical activity can sit alongside the school day rather than getting squeezed in around it.

A campus is still right for plenty of families, but it can no longer point to the social side as the reason to pay R400 000 or more a year. A child in online school in 2026 can hold a full academic pathway and a circle of friends who share what they love, with a weekly rhythm that gets them out of the house and moving. None of it carries the campus price tag.

The friends question is the one CambriLearn has spent the longest answering.

Families wanting to understand how CambriLearn fits their child’s pathway can book a consultation at cambrilearn.com.