Fujitsu’s TechCommunity workshop targets IT skills shortages

Fujitsu has kicked off its 2022 TechCommunity workshop, bringing together more than pre-sales consultants and IT visionaries from across its European partner network for the first time in two years.

The in-person workshops will help each participant unleash the full potential of digital transformation for their customers, from consultants tasked with creating a vision for their customers’ digital transformation to the architects designing the technical solutions bringing those visions to life.

Despite an unprecedented acceleration in digital transformation, an industry-wide shortage of technical skills is still holding many companies back from becoming truly data driven. Businesses face a particularly acute lack of expertise in key emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence – critical to deriving value and insights from vast quantities of structured and unstructured data.

Fujitsu’s TechCommunity workshop provides channel partners’ technical representatives with hands-on training in the latest technologies. The agenda covers updates on Fujitsu’s portfolio, from consumer devices to AI, and arms partners with strategies to address key challenges businesses face, from cyber resilience and GDPR compliance to the road to hybrid IT.

Alongside inspirational keynotes, the event’s unique format features hands-on workshops, each with a small number of participants, repeated over three days. Unlike conventional one-way educational classes, these are highly interactive sessions encouraging open discussion with peers and covering real-life experiences and scenarios.

TechCommunity attendees can also interact with many of Fujitsu’s technology partners, including Intel, Microsoft, Veritas, VMware, Brocade, CommVault, Juniper, NetApp, Nutanix, Suse, Nuix and Unicon.

About CoCre8 Technology Solutions

Formerly Fujitsu South Africa, CoCre8 Technology Solutions has transformed its operating model within South Africa. The South African investment consortium which previously held 25% plus one share of the company has acquired the balance of the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% locally owned entity as of 1 April 2020. CoCre8 achieved a level-2 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating and looks after Fujitsu’s interests in South Africa and English-speaking Africa by being the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for Africa.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124 000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: computing, networks, AI, data and security, and converging technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more at www.fujitsu.com.