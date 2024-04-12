Galaxy S24 series: the epitome of zoom technology

The Galaxy S24 series continues Samsung’s exceptional standard when it comes to innovative zoom quality, now further enhanced by Galaxy AI in all digital zoom functions. This factor also plays a key role in mitigating image degradation when taking close-up photos.

Offering exceptionally high-quality photos across optical levels, the Galaxy S24 series is now able to maintain superior image quality through AI processing. With both optical zoom and digital zoom, there are now two ways a camera can make things look closer.

The question that you might still have is this: what exactly is optical and digital zoom, and what does it matter? Optical zoom can physically adjust the camera lens to bring the subject closer so that you can capture the finer details without sacrificing the image quality. So, whether you’re looking to capture impressive landscapes or zoom in to a distant subject at a game or gig, optical zoom helps you capture all the action while keeping the clarity, detail and beauty of what you see.

Samsung has made several powerful updates to the camera system of the Galaxy S24 series

In contrast, digital zoom uses software to enlarge images without making any physical lens adjustment. However, while this software makes images bigger, it can also make them blurry because it’s zooming into a photo after taking it. So, the more you zoom, the more detail you lose because the pixels in the image are simply made bigger.

And, in an effort to maximise photo zoom experiences for the most common consumer use cases, Samsung has made several powerful updates to the camera system of the Galaxy S24 series. The latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, now benefits from 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x optical zoom. Now equipped with a revolutionary camera system, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra redefines mobile photography and is the ultimate choice if you’re looking for the best Samsung phone to take professional-level photography.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has camera specs that leave traditional cameras trailing behind. You’ll find an incredible quad-lens setup on the rear. Boasting a head-spinning 200-megapixel wide-resolution camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x optical zoom and the new 50MP telephoto lens, which has a 5x optical zoom.

Right for every moment

With the addition of a 12MP dual-pixel selfie camera on the front, you can be assured that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has an impressive camera lens that’s right for every moment. With the ground-breaking quad-telephoto camera, you get 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x optical zoom – thanks to the new 50MP telephoto lens.

And if you need even more? The epic, AI-powered 100x Space Zoom intelligently processes information to capture clearer and brighter pictures, without compromising quality. You can now also master pro-grade lenses by taking advantage of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s sophisticated camera system that comes packed with high-megapixel sensors and periscope telephoto lenses. These lenses provide exceptional detail, clarity and zoom capabilities for a diverse range of photographic scenarios.

Now, no more shaky and pixelated images taken from far away. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable the best results and optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x and 5x to 10x¹ magnification, and this is all thanks to the adaptive pixel sensor. Images also show crystal-clear results with enhanced digital zoom. This impressive feature allows you to effortlessly capture every detail of a performance, wedding or even graduation ceremony, no matter how far away you’re sitting.

Gone is the need to tinker with camera modes or look for the best settings to capture a great shot. You can now also capture more light and stunning details in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s increased pixel size, which is 60% bigger² compared to the previous model. Measuring 1.4μm on each side of the pixel at 5x zoom and combined with enhanced AI ISP, this essentially means that the Galaxy S24 Ultra can capture more light and create brighter, less noisy images.

Never miss a moment, regardless of capture mode. So, whether you’re exploring a bustling night market with friends or attending a cosy bonfire gathering on a beach, there are numerous occasions where you’d like to capture nighttime moments with your smartphone. Samsung’s Night Mode lets you capture vibrant and highly optimised photos, even in low-light conditions.

With the upgraded version of Nightography and capabilities powered by enhanced AI, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. It can even distinguish between different textures in low-light environments, so after dark photos look as detailed as real life.

It doesn’t matter if you’re taking pictures at night with Nightography or shooting videos on the go, image stabilisation on the Galaxy S24 series, enables the phone’s camera to deliver consistently clear and steady images, ensuring that all your favourite moments are captured with absolute precision and detail. With AI advancements in the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Samsung’s Night Mode technology, you’ll now find that enhanced AI Nightography is able to capture every shade and texture, even after dark.

…article continues below…

And with all these awe-inspiring, AI-enabled zoom quality features, it’s now possible to capture stunning landscapes, intricate low-light details and vibrant colours with unparalleled precision. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or someone who wants to remember special family occasions, the Galaxy S24 series is your go-to for capturing life’s extraordinary moments.

¹3x and 5x zoom are enabled by physical optical lenses. 2x and 10x zoom combine physical lenses with AI enhancements for optical-equivalent image quality. ²Compared to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung newsroom at news.samsung.com.