Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5: five generations of innovation

The fifth generation of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z series comes packed with bigger screens, improved performance and endless customisation options, taking the foldables experience to another level.

Building on the momentum of the previous generation, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 provide foldable experiences that open a world of new possibilities. We know users really enjoy using the Flip because of its pocketable design that enables creativity and self-expression. With the Fold, users love its ability to easily switch between work and play on a large screen, allowing them to stay productive while also being able to tap into countless entertainment options. Whether you choose Flip or Fold, Samsung is continuing to break the boundaries on foldables.

Since 2011, Samsung has invested in research and development, new user experiences and innovative manufacturing processes. After releasing five generations of foldable devices and refining the experience each year, Samsung has re-shaped its smartphone market, while solidifying its position as the clear foldable pioneer. The Z series also brings innovation based on Samsung’s openness philosophy, an open mindset that means Samsung constantly strives to challenge boundaries, foster forward-looking thinking and encourage open collaboration with other industry partners. This philosophy is what sets Samsung apart.

Samsung’s strong belief in this category and its potential means it has been consistently refining and optimising the portfolio with each generation. Every element of the Galaxy Z series has been purposefully designed to ensure a fit for any lifestyle, while providing versatility and durability. Samsung has built the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 to last longer with four generations of OS upgrade and five years of security updates. With an immersive large screen, durability is important. This key element of the Z series can be folded over 200 000 times, while maintaining its durability and strength.

Samsung users can now reliably experience Galaxy for as long as possible. The new Flex hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. This newly integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts to enhance stability and durability, while also providing a sleeker and more streamlined design.

Display durability is critical and further strengthened by this new and very strong Flex hinge. Along with IPX8 support, Armor aluminium frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is now able to provide the protection consumers expect.

The fifth generation delivers the most refined foldables from Samsung yet, creating unique experiences that redefine mobile experiences. With Galaxy Z Flip5, users can make the most of the new 3.4-inch Flex Window with incredible customisation options such as dynamic graphics and digital cover displays, resulting in the ultimate self-expression tool. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is lighter, slimmer but still delivers bigger screens and battery than the original Fold launched in 2019, and weighs 23g less, enhancing portability while delivering the most powerful performance yet.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers a 3 700mAh battery, which lasts longer than the previous models and supports Super-Fast Charging. With the powerful multi-tasking that has also advanced significantly since the first model, evolving from multi-window and app continuity to offer a wide range of features including taskbar, drag and drop and full optimisation of third-party apps. This was enhanced further by the addition of the S Pen Fold Edition to the third-generation Fold in 2021 in response to consumer demand.

Samsung has ensured the next generation of the Galaxy Z series, the latest Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, offer the refined foldable experiences available today. This is a credit to the company’s ability to listen to key customer feedback. All the products launched in 2022 and 2023 incorporate recycled material; the Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 take this one step further by using a wider variety of recycled materials like glass and aluminium. They also feature 15 internal and external components using recycled materials respectively, an increase from six internal components in their previous generations.

Furthermore, AI enhancements are enabled by the more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy and software optimisation algorithm to the including digital 10x zoom to take pictures more clearly. A new AI-powered image signal processing algorithm corrects visual noise that usually ruins low-light images and enhances object details and colour tone, while Nightography optimises photos and videos in a wide range of ambient conditions.

To create unique experiences through an expanded Galaxy ecosystem, purchase the Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 via the current trade-in offer. You can trade-in your old phone and get up to R600 off your monthly contract or R15 000 cash back.

