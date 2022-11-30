Get full insight into attack surfaces in your hybrid, multi-cloud and OT networks

Skybox Security has announced the next generation of its award-winning Security Posture Management Platform – including the industry’s first software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for security policy and vulnerability management.

Skybox equips customers with the hybrid network modelling, path analysis and automation they need to reduce the risk of a significant data breach by 55%. The new Skybox Cloud Edition offering capitalises on the speed, scale, innovation and productivity benefits powered by the cloud to drive the pursuit of broader digital business opportunities.

Expansion into cyber asset attack surface management

Challenging the status quo through a dynamic, fresh approach to cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), Skybox visualises all assets through API integrations, identifies and prioritises vulnerabilities using proprietary threat intelligence, sees gaps in security controls, and automatically provides remediation options.

In addition, significant advancements to the proprietary Skybox network model allow customers to dynamically model operational technology, IT and hybrid cloud environments – including all networking and security data related to a specific asset.

Industry’s first solution to map vulnerabilities to malware type automatically

Skybox also introduced the industry’s first security posture management solution that connects vulnerability management with threat hunting. Building on its exposure management process that emphasises publicly known vulnerabilities and identifies control gaps, Skybox now also associates vulnerabilities to malware by name, category and distinct classes – including ransomware, remote-access trojans (Rats), botnets, cryptocurrency miners, trojans and more.

Powered by Skybox threat intelligence, chief information security officers have automated analysis that can prove they retired millions of malware and exploits. No other cybersecurity solution can provide customers with our advanced vulnerability prioritisation and threat trend reporting.

Expanded integrations eliminate complexity, reduce administrative burden and provide more effective cybersecurity

With more than 150 integrations, Skybox Security is the only solution that builds an extensive model of a customer’s unique hybrid environment, including all of the customer’s L3 devices. Expanded integrations include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Expanded cloud capabilities include support of AWS firewalls in distributed mode. Reduce risk while validating compliance by eliminating permissive, obsolete, shadowed and redundant rules.

Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI): Adding new capabilities to its Cisco ACI integration, Skybox now delivers granular visibility into ACI Fabric tenants spanning networking, micro-segmentation policies and device attributes.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud: Furthering its commitment to shift-left security practices, vulnerabilities in container images across DevOps toolchains can now be identified and prioritised for remediation via the Skybox multifactor risk scoring algorithm.

Skybox Cloud Edition accelerates customer value with increased flexibility, scalability, business agility and resilience

Skybox Cloud Edition delivers the capabilities of the Skybox Security Posture Management Platform in a SaaS offering to unlock additional business agility and resiliency benefits.

First SaaS solution for security policy management: Leapfrogging the competition, the Cloud Edition capabilities reduce software installation maintenance tasks. Streamlined licensing and deployment are designed to meet customer demand.

Advanced vulnerability and exposure management: With the industry's most flexible deployment options for vulnerability and exposure management (both on-premises and SaaS versions), customers can select the deployment model that aligns with their corporate and regulatory requirements.

Limitless scalability: Manage security policies, prioritise vulnerabilities and remediate exposures across the most complex on-premises, cloud, operational technology and hybrid environments. Automate, verify and operationalise risk reduction.

Faster deployment options: Cuts deployment time and reduces the need for procuring hardware, performing testing and installing updates – allowing customers to unlock value faster. Customers with vast global environments will reap huge benefits due to the size and diversity of their attack surface.

Instant automatic updates: Customers benefit immediately from the latest product innovations and platform updates. Upgrades are much less disruptive, with no need for change management resources. Seamless, automated upgrades are critical given the dynamic threat and regulatory landscapes.

Guaranteed availability: The solution is hosted in AWS for outstanding stability, performance and guaranteed availability. Additionally, 24/7 monitoring of the tenants, across both the network operations centre (NOC) and security operations centre (SOC), maintains optimal network performance and performs real-time analysis for continuous threat mitigation.

