Get the latest tech from Digital Generation at preferential leasing rates

For most businesses, having access to the latest, fastest and most reliable ICT technology and services is key to good productivity and optimum outputs. However, many companies postpone vital tech purchases and upgrades because of a misguided belief that they can’t afford the best technology for their needs, or that financing such tech purchases is a complex and expensive process.

Now, a partnership between leading ICT solutions provider Digital Generation (DG) and specialist IT asset financer InnoVent is about to change these misperceptions and make the very latest and best technology available, and affordable, for any South African business via value-adding leasing options.

“By bringing together the compelling value propositions of DG and InnoVent, this partnership effectively combines the benefits of convenience, affordability and flexible finance,” explains Andre Joubert, Enterprise Business at DG, “thereby enabling businesses to quickly and easily procure world-class IT assets to secure and enhance their sustainable competitive advantage.”

InnoVent leasing options are available at preferential rates on any IT assets and technology solutions sourced directly from DG

Joubert explains that the partnership allows DG to effectively offer a hardware-as-a-service solution to businesses in South Africa given that business owners now have access to cradle-to-grave hardware services, starting with innovative and affordable procurement options, through to ongoing reliable maintenance via DG’s dedicated service and support network, to easy end-of-life asset disposal.

Shayne Wright, sales manager at InnoVent, agrees. The benefits to a business of leasing the IT assets it requires extend way beyond cost efficiencies, he says. In fact, he argues that there are numerous compelling reasons why any business should consider equipment leasing over other finance options, not least the opportunity it presents to refresh their technology regularly. The lease model also allows businesses to redirect their preserved capex to revenue generating activities thereby enhancing business performance.

‘Makes perfect sense’

“Given the rapid depreciation of most IT equipment, and the speed with which today’s technology can start to become obsolete, leasing makes perfect sense because it allows the purchaser to trade in their obsolete equipment or upgrade to the latest tech at the end of the lease period,” he explains, “and the innovative leasing structures provided by InnoVent ensures that, when companies source their tech assets from DG, they reduce costs by up to 30% compared to capex, they are able to preserve their capital and protect their cash flow.”

InnoVent leasing options are available at preferential rates on any IT assets and technology solutions sourced directly from DG, all of which are already available at highly competitive prices.

To find out more or get a no obligation quote, send an e-mail with your requirements to info@dg.co.za.

About Digital Generation

Digital Generation (DG) is one of the leading black women-owned ICT companies in South Africa. We have over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, which is why hundreds of businesses across a wide range of industries trust us to deliver holistic, innovative and value-added solutions.

So, what can we do for you?

Because we’re a proud partner to all the major technology brands, we can offer you a complete range of products and solutions from desktop to data centre. Whether you need phones and tablets, laptops and desktops, or a complete high-end server and network, our expert and friendly staff will identify and source all the latest products to solve all your IT problems. We also offer full data centre solutions delivered on site, in the cloud or via a hybrid system. And we back up all of this with exceptional client service and after sales support.

To learn more, visit www.dg.co.za/innovent or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.