Get your brand in front of TechCentral’s amazing audience

More than half of TechCentral’s readers are directly responsible for or involved in their companies’ technology buying decisions.

That’s one of the key findings in the publication’s recently concluded reader survey, which shows, too, that nine in 10 of readers (89.1%, to be precise) advise family and friends about technology buying decisions. And fully 36.1% of our readers work in organisations that employ more than a thousand people.

In short, this is an exceptionally valuable audience. There’s no doubt about it: if you want to reach business leaders and IT decision makers in South Africa without diluting your message in a mass-market audience, TechCentral should be your first port of call.

TechCentral is also the most trusted technology website in South Africa, with a stunning three-quarters of our readers saying they trust us over other tech publications to deliver accurate and reliable information about the ICT sector.

Other key findings from our reader survey include:

More than 87% of our readers work for companies headquartered in South Africa

Outside of ICT, most work in financial services, followed by retail and the public sector

More than 77% have a tertiary qualification (with 27.1% boasting a postgraduate degree)

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: TechCentral is the most powerful business-to-business (B2B) technology platform in South Africa.

TechCentral reaches deep into the boardrooms of corporate South Africa. We are read by the decision makers in enterprises that make the big calls about why and where to invest in ICT.

“Our audience is about quality over quantity. If you want to reach a business audience made up of influential decision makers, TechCentral is the place your brand needs to be seen,” says TechCentral sales director Michelle Losco.

If you’d like to reach this valuable audience, please contact Natalie Kock, who can assist you with our rate card and provide you with details of all the ways your company can partner with TechCentral for the very best marketing exposure and business growth. We look forward to engaging.