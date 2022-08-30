Go higher with Xerox Iridesse

Glazier Design worked with printer IPW1 to create the printed materials for Prof Stephen Hawking’s memorial at Westminster Abbey – the first digital printed material used in an internment service at the abbey.

By using the Xerox Iridesse Production Press, they were able to print on multiple media types within a 48-hour turnaround without sacrificing quality.

“For us, the Iridesse has meant exceptionally high-quality printed collateral for a VIP event akin to a state funeral. Our timescales were very short, sometimes only having a day or two to design, print and deliver,” said Ben Glazier, director of Glazier Design.

“All the items were turned around [by the printer] in the fastest timescales to meet the deadlines of the Westminster Abbey service. The quality was so high that we didn’t need to use any litho processes in any of the collateral, saving us days.”

