Gold soars: is this the end of the dollar as we know it?

One of the most important events of the conflict in Ukraine has been the removal of Russian banks from the global Swift banking system. Swift, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a messaging system that enables cross-border payments. Driven by sanctions, Russian banks were cut off from accessing foreign capital reserves – most importantly, the US dollar, the world’s most powerful reserve currency.

While this action effectively reduced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund the invasion, it set a precedent that will change the global economy forever.

The age of weaponised finance

If we turn back the clock a few weeks to the riots in Canada, an event of similar importance occurred. In response to Canadian protesters fighting vaccine requirements in Ottawa, President Justin Trudeau announced an unprecedented public order emergency for the first time since World War 2. Using these emergency powers, Trudeau froze the bank accounts of protesters, forcing them to return home.

With the innovation of digital banking, centralised institutions are able to exert control over your money. They can take away your access according to their own agenda. If you happen to fall on the wrong side of history, like the innocent Russians opposing the war in Ukraine or the protesters in Canada, your finances can and will be used against you as a weapon.

The cat is out of the bag: you don’t own your dollars

While these events are understandably overshadowed by the horrific events taking place in Ukraine, central banks and market makers around the world have taken notice. We can’t put the genie back in the bottle. The conflict has shown us that property ownership is not what we thought it was. If your property or money is not in your region, do you really own it?

Raoul Pal, the influential macro investor, believes this is a monumental event in the de-dollarisation of the world.

Everyone now knows the dollar is a liability, not an asset. It can be taken away at will. – Raoul Pal

The weaponisation of the dollar is forcing central banks to reconsider their dollar holdings. Russia and China have been planning for a de-dollarisation for decades, selling off their dollars and filling their vaults with gold and alternative reserve currencies.

Raoul believes de-dollarisation will be a lengthy process, but the comfortable power of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is on the inevitable decline. He believes that right now “the only thing central banks can do is buy more gold” because it’s a regulated store of value they can own and hold in their own vaults.

The result should be a significant upside to the price of gold and crypto, as banks and individuals look to stores of value that are not controlled by governments.

Gold may be the headline for now, as investors avoid riskier assets, but this is incredibly bullish for crypto, especially the most decentralised of all cryptos: bitcoin. As the importance of this situation unfolds, it is inevitable that adoption will soar.

Never has it been more important to invest in a store of value that governments and banks cannot control. While the current price volatility holds many investors at bay, the use case for crypto as a store of value has never been more clear.

