Google Bard launched in South Africa, Swahili support added

Google’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Bard, is now available in South Africa, while Swahili has become the first African language to be supported by the generative artificial intelligence platform.

Google announced on Thursday that Bard is now available in 40 languages and 59 new countries and territories. Swahili is one of the most spoken languages in Africa, with about 150 million people speaking it.

“The expansion includes new features that allow users to better customise their experience, boost their creativity and get more done,” the US internet giant said.

With the global expansion, Bard is now available in most of the world, including countries in the EU

Users can now adjust Bard’s responses by changing the tone and style of its responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is only available in English, but will be expanded to new languages “soon”.

Other updates include the ability to listen to responses – available in more than 40 languages.

Google has also launched four new features to help users get more done. They can now pin and rename their conversations with Bard, making it easier to revisit conversations that contain important information or ideas later.

“Through the export code to more places feature, users can now export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab, making it easier for users to share their code with others or use it in other projects.

”Users will also be able to share responses with friends using shareable links, making it easier to collaborate on projects or get feedback on ideas. Also launched is the feature allowing users to upload images with prompts to Bard.”

With the global expansion, Bard is now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages, including Swahili, Chinese, German, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish, Google said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media